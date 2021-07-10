Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming in the first quarter valued at about $326,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 44.0% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming in the first quarter valued at about $262,000. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 2,753,400.0% in the first quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 275,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,868,000 after purchasing an additional 275,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in Penn National Gaming during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 85.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PENN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Penn National Gaming from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Redburn Partners began coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.58.

Shares of PENN stock traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.32. 3,213,227 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,853,253. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.83 and a twelve month high of $142.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -523.68 and a beta of 2.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 0.81%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($5.26) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

