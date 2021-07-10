Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,246,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,562 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Hormel Foods worth $59,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HRL. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,651,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 8,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 199.9% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 18,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 12,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRL opened at $47.44 on Friday. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52 week low of $43.45 and a 52 week high of $52.97. The firm has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.99.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.04%.

In related news, VP Swen Neufeldt sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $306,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,139.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 22,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $1,075,986.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,270 shares of company stock valued at $3,394,096 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Hormel Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

