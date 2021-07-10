Pinz Capital Management LP Invests $299,000 in Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAG)

Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 16,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Adagene in the 1st quarter worth about $16,573,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Adagene during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,051,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Adagene during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,871,000. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd bought a new stake in Adagene during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,230,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Adagene during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,871,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADAG traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.18. 36,481 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,923. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.46. Adagene Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.11 and a 12-month high of $31.83.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADAG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adagene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on shares of Adagene in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.57 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.14.

Adagene Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and production of monoclonal antibody drugs for cancers. Its lead product candidates include ADG106, a human ligand-blocking agonistic anti-CD137 monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment advanced solid tumors and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; ADG126, a fully-human anti-CTLA-4 mAb for cancer treatment; and ADG116, a human ligand-blocking anti-CTLA-4 mAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various tumors.

