50,450 Shares in SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Acquired by Pinz Capital Management LP

Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 50,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEMrush in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,163,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEMrush in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,978,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SEMrush in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,422,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of SEMrush in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,084,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SEMrush in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $952,000. 6.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SEMR. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on SEMrush in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on SEMrush in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on SEMrush from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp started coverage on SEMrush in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on SEMrush in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEMR traded up $0.63 on Friday, hitting $20.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,890. SEMrush Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.62 and a 12 month high of $26.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.97.

SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $40.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.55 million. Equities analysts expect that SEMrush Holdings, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

