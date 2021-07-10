Pinz Capital Management LP Invests $1.03 Million in D8 Holdings Corp. (NYSE:DEH)

Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of D8 Holdings Corp. (NYSE:DEH) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 103,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,000. Pinz Capital Management LP owned about 0.24% of D8 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of D8 during the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of D8 by 144.5% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 13,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 8,091 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of D8 during the first quarter worth approximately $183,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of D8 during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of D8 during the first quarter worth $709,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DEH remained flat at $$9.91 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 331,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,523. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.92. D8 Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $10.60.

D8 Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

