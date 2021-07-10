Pinz Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Merida Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:MCMJ)

Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Merida Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:MCMJ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 18,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Merida Merger Corp. I in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merida Merger Corp. I in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Merida Merger Corp. I in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merida Merger Corp. I in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Merida Merger Corp. I by 164.7% in the fourth quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 40,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 25,266 shares during the last quarter. 60.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Merida Merger Corp. I stock remained flat at $$9.95 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 10,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,720. Merida Merger Corp. I has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $11.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.95.

Merida Merger Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

