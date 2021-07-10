Pinz Capital Management LP Invests $155,000 in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $264,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 734,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,161,000 after buying an additional 14,539 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,434,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,985,000 after buying an additional 150,068 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 13,149 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 108,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 45,960 shares during the period. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VLY traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.32. 1,916,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,401,188. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.93. Valley National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $14.74.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $323.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.06 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 27.49%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.83%.

Several brokerages have commented on VLY. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Hovde Group lowered shares of Valley National Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $14.75 to $15.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.54.

Valley National Bancorp Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

