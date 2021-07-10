Pinz Capital Management LP Acquires New Stake in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI)

Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 4,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LPI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 79.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 260,525 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,197,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $23,583,000 after purchasing an additional 184,007 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $2,828,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,248 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 436.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,559 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 8,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.78% of the company’s stock.

LPI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $39.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $52.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $52.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank downgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.86.

Shares of LPI stock traded up $5.27 on Friday, reaching $80.29. 603,217 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,759. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 4.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.85. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. has a one year low of $7.71 and a one year high of $99.26.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $250.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.60 million. Laredo Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 124.89% and a negative net margin of 141.78%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. It engages in the sale of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company also engages in the integrated oil and natural gas gathering and transportation systems and related facilities; centralized oil storage tanks; natural gas lift, fuel for drilling, and completions activities; centralized compression infrastructure; and water storage, recycling and transportation facilities.

