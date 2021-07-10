7,600 Shares in iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) Purchased by Pinz Capital Management LP

Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STAR. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iStar by 7.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,531,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,917,000 after buying an additional 533,835 shares in the last quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iStar during the 4th quarter worth $29,700,000. Jefferies Group LLC raised its position in shares of iStar by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 1,586,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,559,000 after purchasing an additional 137,212 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iStar during the fourth quarter valued at $13,519,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iStar by 104.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 629,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,346,000 after purchasing an additional 322,059 shares during the period. 96.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iStar alerts:

NYSE:STAR traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.71. 1,416,489 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 687,544. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.23 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. iStar Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.17 and a twelve month high of $22.79.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.46. iStar had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. As a group, research analysts predict that iStar Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.125 dividend. This is an increase from iStar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. iStar’s dividend payout ratio is presently -57.47%.

A number of analysts have commented on STAR shares. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of iStar in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iStar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

About iStar

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR).

Receive News & Ratings for iStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.