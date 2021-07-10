Pinz Capital Management LP Purchases New Shares in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI)

Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in MoneyGram International by 378.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,763,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185,900 shares in the last quarter. Engle Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International in the 4th quarter valued at $8,815,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,205,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,586,000 after buying an additional 351,074 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,051,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,910,000 after buying an additional 160,538 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 834,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,485,000 after buying an additional 125,464 shares during the period. 51.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGI traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,202,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,933,704. MoneyGram International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.61 and a 12 month high of $11.85. The company has a market cap of $838.17 million, a PE ratio of -210.36 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.30.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The company had revenue of $310.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.28 million. On average, analysts expect that MoneyGram International, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MGI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut MoneyGram International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised MoneyGram International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, banks, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, digital partners, wallets, and account deposit services.

