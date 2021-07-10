Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPOR) Receives GBX 687 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPOR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 687 ($8.98).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.15) price target on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 625 ($8.17) price target on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays increased their price target on Great Portland Estates from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Peel Hunt reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 625 ($8.17) price target on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 829 ($10.83) price target on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of GPOR opened at GBX 752 ($9.82) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.91 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,154.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.04. Great Portland Estates has a 52 week low of GBX 536.30 ($7.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 768 ($10.03).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a GBX 7.90 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from Great Portland Estates’s previous dividend of $4.70. Great Portland Estates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.16%.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

