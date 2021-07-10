5,648 Shares in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Purchased by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FBK. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in FB Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in FB Financial by 6.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in FB Financial during the first quarter worth about $229,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of FB Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FB Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.01% of the company’s stock.

Get FB Financial alerts:

In other news, Director James W. Ayers sold 2,500,000 shares of FB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $102,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,116,903 shares in the company, valued at $454,014,318.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 30.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FBK shares. DA Davidson upgraded FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $47.50 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

NYSE FBK opened at $37.10 on Friday. FB Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $21.97 and a 1-year high of $49.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.20.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.26. FB Financial had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The company had revenue of $149.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.09 million. As a group, research analysts predict that FB Financial Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. FB Financial’s payout ratio is 11.80%.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and municipal and savings accounts; and time deposits and certificates of deposit.

See Also: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK).

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.