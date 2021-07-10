Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 487 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reduced its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 41.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 14.9% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 6.6% during the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. 42.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.18, for a total transaction of $845,784.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bart Swanson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,250,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 224,907 shares of company stock worth $78,370,241. 12.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ZM opened at $385.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.79, a P/E/G ratio of 7.66 and a beta of -1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $343.10. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $230.00 and a 12 month high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.33. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 26.59%. The company had revenue of $956.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 191.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $541.00 to $464.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Zoom Video Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $425.07.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

