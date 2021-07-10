Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Stake Lessened by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. decreased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 94.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,370 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,050,720 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 335.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,721,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096,211 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $10,079,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 90,424 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the period. ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 204.3% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 66,264 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 44,485 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 304,627 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after purchasing an additional 89,518 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $14.27 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $8.06 and a 1-year high of $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.97.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday. Stephens upped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.25 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Huntington Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.08.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 85,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $1,375,776.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 435,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,961,008. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 6,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total value of $96,861.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 212,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,311,992.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 121,390 shares of company stock worth $1,924,912. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

