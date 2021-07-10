Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Shares Acquired by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 22.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,459 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NWL. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 344.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 190.0% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 445.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Newell Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Newell Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Newell Brands in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Newell Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newell Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.18.

NASDAQ:NWL opened at $27.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.80. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.11 and a 52 week high of $30.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.95.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.17. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is currently 51.40%.

In other news, CFO Christopher H. Peterson sold 39,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $1,153,775.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,313,859.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. Its Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands.

