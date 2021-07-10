2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Shares Purchased by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 98.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,740 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,242 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in 2U were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of 2U by 79.8% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,239,743 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $123,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,968 shares during the last quarter. Caption Management LLC raised its position in 2U by 331.6% in the 4th quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 101,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after purchasing an additional 77,599 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in 2U by 4,416.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,729 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 89,698 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in 2U in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,787,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its position in 2U by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 24,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 8,144 shares in the last quarter.

Get 2U alerts:

TWOU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on 2U from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on 2U from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.56.

In other news, CFO Paul S. Lalljie sold 50,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total value of $2,121,693.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TWOU opened at $44.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.03 and a beta of 1.00. 2U, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.45 and a 52 week high of $59.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $232.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.49 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 15.75% and a negative net margin of 24.29%. The company’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 2U, Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About 2U

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

See Also: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWOU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU).

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.