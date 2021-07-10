Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Buys 14,189 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 9.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 162,181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,189 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $28,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 212.3% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 8,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,767,465.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,391 shares in the company, valued at $3,278,691.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,090,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,364,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,314 shares of company stock valued at $3,538,610 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $186.91 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $127.78 and a twelve month high of $200.75.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.20% and a net margin of 7.39%. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.28%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TSCO. Northcoast Research upgraded Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.86.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

