Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,295 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,477 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $16,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $68.36 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.21 and a 1 year high of $74.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.13, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.34 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 4.00%. The TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.74) earnings per share. Analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 335.48%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TJX. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on The TJX Companies in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.47.

In related news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $2,771,016.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,491 shares in the company, valued at $6,711,280.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.