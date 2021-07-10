125,000 Shares in Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETCU) Purchased by Context Capital Management LLC

Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETCU) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TETCU. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in Tech and Energy Transition during the first quarter worth about $22,500,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Tech and Energy Transition in the first quarter worth about $7,000,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Tech and Energy Transition in the first quarter worth about $7,000,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Tech and Energy Transition in the first quarter worth about $6,500,000. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tech and Energy Transition in the first quarter worth about $6,000,000.

Get Tech and Energy Transition alerts:

Shares of TETCU traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,520. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.99. Tech and Energy Transition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.86 and a 52-week high of $10.02.

Tech and Energy Transition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as M Acquisition Company IV Corporation and changed its name to Tech and Energy Transition Corporation in December 2020.

Featured Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TETCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETCU).

Receive News & Ratings for Tech and Energy Transition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tech and Energy Transition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.