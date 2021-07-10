Brokerages Expect MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) to Post -$0.10 EPS

Brokerages expect MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for MercadoLibre’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.03) and the highest is $0.37. MercadoLibre posted earnings per share of $1.11 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 109%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MercadoLibre will report full year earnings of ($1.00) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.64) to $0.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $8.76. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MercadoLibre.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.95). MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 2.75%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MELI shares. TheStreet raised MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. DZ Bank started coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $1,824.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,000.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,858.37.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI traded up $28.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,554.97. 227,025 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 508,401. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,432.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,015.87 and a beta of 1.49. MercadoLibre has a 52 week low of $941.44 and a 52 week high of $2,020.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk bought 170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $876.75 per share, with a total value of $149,047.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,103,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 216.7% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 566.7% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

