$1.87 Earnings Per Share Expected for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) will report earnings per share of $1.87 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for The J. M. Smucker’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.81 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.97. The J. M. Smucker posted earnings of $2.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker will report full year earnings of $8.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.78 to $9.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $9.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.86 to $9.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow The J. M. Smucker.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

SJM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.20.

Shares of SJM stock opened at $130.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The J. M. Smucker has a 52 week low of $103.79 and a 52 week high of $140.65. The stock has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is an increase from The J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.47%.

In other The J. M. Smucker news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total transaction of $1,309,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,580,527.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Amy C. Held sold 844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total transaction of $117,349.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,472 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,066.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SJM. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the first quarter valued at about $235,000. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Verity & Verity LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 6.6% in the first quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 63,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,317,000 after acquiring an additional 3,968 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 36.3% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 50.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

