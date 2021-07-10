Gems Trading Down 11.2% This Week (GEM)

Gems (CURRENCY:GEM) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 10th. Gems has a total market capitalization of $192,551.86 and approximately $1,004.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gems coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Gems has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00053530 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003073 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00017615 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $297.37 or 0.00880501 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000350 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00005234 BTC.

Gems Profile

Gems is a coin. It launched on January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,203,292,896 coins. The official message board for Gems is blog.gems.org . Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg . Gems ‘s official website is gems.org . The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Gems is a human task crowdsourcing protocol based on the Ethereum blockchain. Gems will leverage the blockchain technology to disincentivize malicious actors and reward fair players featuring a staking mechanism to ensure task completion, a trust mechanism to track worker integrity, and a payment system to reduce transaction fees. Gems token (GEM) will be used as the utility token within the platform. “

Gems Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gems directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gems should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gems using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

