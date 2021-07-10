Analysts Set Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) PT at $10.00

Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on CASA shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Casa Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Casa Systems from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casa Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Get Casa Systems alerts:

CASA stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.77. The company had a trading volume of 299,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,658. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.69. The company has a market capitalization of $744.75 million, a P/E ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.60. Casa Systems has a 52 week low of $3.65 and a 52 week high of $13.15.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $104.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.73 million. Casa Systems had a return on equity of 44.62% and a net margin of 7.10%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Casa Systems will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William C. Styslinger III sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $511,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 513,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,379,412.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Weidong Chen sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total value of $562,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,530,361 shares in the company, valued at $21,912,926.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Casa Systems in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Casa Systems by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Casa Systems in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Casa Systems in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Casa Systems in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. 68.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Casa Systems Company Profile

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation centralized, distributed, and virtualized architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Casa Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casa Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.