Analysts Set Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) PT at $10.00

Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.00.
Several analysts have issued reports on CASA shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Casa Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Casa Systems from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casa Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.
CASA stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.77. The company had a trading volume of 299,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,658. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.69. The company has a market capitalization of $744.75 million, a P/E ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.60. Casa Systems has a 52 week low of $3.65 and a 52 week high of $13.15.
In related news, Director William C. Styslinger III sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $511,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 513,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,379,412.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Weidong Chen sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total value of $562,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,530,361 shares in the company, valued at $21,912,926.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 65.10% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Casa Systems in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Casa Systems by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Casa Systems in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Casa Systems in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Casa Systems in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. 68.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Casa Systems Company Profile
Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation centralized, distributed, and virtualized architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.
See Also: What is the definition of arbitrage?
Receive News & Ratings for Casa Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casa Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.