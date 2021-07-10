Brokerages Set Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Price Target at $76.65

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.65.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $73.50 to $74.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Mizuho lowered shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADC. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 378.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 403.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Agree Realty in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Agree Realty in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Agree Realty in the 1st quarter worth $67,000.

ADC stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 494,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,469. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.15 and a beta of 0.32. Agree Realty has a 12 month low of $61.27 and a 12 month high of $73.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.59.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.35). Agree Realty had a net margin of 37.05% and a return on equity of 4.10%. On average, equities analysts predict that Agree Realty will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.217 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.50%.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

