Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Invests $1.99 Million in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 51,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,994,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VER. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of VEREIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,303,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of VEREIT during the first quarter worth approximately $59,518,000. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 58.8% during the first quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 3,508,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,487,000 after buying an additional 1,299,425 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,759,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $724,473,000 after buying an additional 780,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 31.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,169,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,404,000 after buying an additional 754,367 shares in the last quarter. 94.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VER has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of VEREIT from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of VEREIT in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of VEREIT in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VEREIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of VEREIT in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.09.

Shares of VER stock opened at $47.64 on Friday. VEREIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.85 and a 52-week high of $49.77. The company has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 53.53, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.06.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.27). VEREIT had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $290.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. VEREIT’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that VEREIT, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.462 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio is 59.49%.

VEREIT Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

