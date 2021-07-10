Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $1.95 Million Stock Position in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) by 62.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 204,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,700 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $1,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 1,500.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Gold Fields by 83.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Gold Fields by 11.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Gold Fields by 540.2% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 8,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Gold Fields in the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. 33.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GFI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Gold Fields from $10.50 to $10.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gold Fields from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gold Fields presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.69.

NYSE GFI opened at $9.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.72. Gold Fields Limited has a 52 week low of $8.11 and a 52 week high of $14.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Gold Fields Profile

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.24 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 52.1 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 116.0 million ounces.

