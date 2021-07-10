CoreCommodity Management LLC Sells 801 Shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

CoreCommodity Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 801 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in Green Plains were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Green Plains during the first quarter valued at $69,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Green Plains during the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Green Plains during the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Green Plains by 114.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,663 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GPRE shares. Stephens upgraded Green Plains from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Green Plains from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Green Plains in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Green Plains from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.86.

In other news, Director Brian Peterson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total transaction of $1,136,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,945,129.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $111,370.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 82,747 shares in the company, valued at $2,633,009.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 80,800 shares of company stock worth $2,585,500 over the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GPRE traded up $1.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.14. The stock had a trading volume of 636,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,124,644. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.59. Green Plains Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.69 and a twelve month high of $35.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 1.71.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $553.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.93 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. Green Plains’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Green Plains Profile

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

