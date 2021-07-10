Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 38.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 756 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Humana by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 677,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $277,797,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana by 5.3% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 9,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the first quarter valued at $1,307,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Humana by 135.4% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 8,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after buying an additional 5,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Humana by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 192,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,106,000 after buying an additional 7,651 shares in the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total value of $3,833,619.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,179,081.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher H. Hunter sold 5,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.76, for a total value of $2,288,026.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,839,855.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $455.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $441.89. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $370.22 and a 1 year high of $475.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $20.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.42 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 4.72%. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 21.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 14.93%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HUM. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Humana in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $465.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $480.65.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

