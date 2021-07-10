Eqis Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,124 Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,371 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WING. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Wingstop by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 83,988 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,133,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wingstop during the 4th quarter worth $140,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Wingstop by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,687 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Wingstop by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wingstop during the 4th quarter worth $484,000.

Wingstop stock opened at $158.08 on Friday. Wingstop Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.47 and a 52 week high of $172.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 164.67, a P/E/G ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.92.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.13. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $70.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Wingstop’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.38%.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.60, for a total transaction of $454,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.49, for a total value of $717,705.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,095,570. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on WING. Wedbush lifted their price target on Wingstop from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Wingstop from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Wingstop from $187.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Wingstop from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wingstop presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.06.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 26, 2020, the company had 1,506 franchised restaurants and 32 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 10 countries worldwide.

