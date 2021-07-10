Immunovant’s (IMVT) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on IMVT. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Guggenheim lowered shares of Immunovant from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Immunovant from $12.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Immunovant from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Immunovant from $38.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IMVT opened at $10.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 0.82. Immunovant has a 1 year low of $9.22 and a 1 year high of $53.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.78.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. Analysts predict that Immunovant will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMVT. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Immunovant by 90.6% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Immunovant by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Immunovant by 185.5% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,958 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Immunovant during the first quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Immunovant by 128.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares during the last quarter. 41.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

