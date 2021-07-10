Context Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 59,527 Poema Global Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:PPGHU)

Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Poema Global Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:PPGHU) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 59,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HN Saltoro Capital LP bought a new position in Poema Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Poema Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Poema Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $187,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Poema Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Poema Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $268,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PPGHU traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,883. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.05. Poema Global Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $10.92.

Poema Global Holdings Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the technology sector. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

