Context Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 75,000 Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (OTCMKTS:KAIIU)

Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (OTCMKTS:KAIIU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KAIIU. III Capital Management acquired a new position in Kismet Acquisition Two in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two in the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000.

Shares of Kismet Acquisition Two stock remained flat at $$9.92 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 910 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,234. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.95. Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.74 and a 1-year high of $10.34.

Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

