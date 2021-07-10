Context Capital Management LLC Invests $505,000 in Colicity Inc. (OTCMKTS:COLIU)

Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colicity Inc. (OTCMKTS:COLIU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colicity during the first quarter worth about $7,621,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colicity during the first quarter worth about $7,277,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in shares of Colicity during the first quarter worth about $7,160,000. Silver Rock Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Colicity during the first quarter worth about $7,063,000. Finally, Sage Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Colicity during the first quarter worth about $6,856,000.

Get Colicity alerts:

Shares of Colicity stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $10.01. 11,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,543. Colicity Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $10.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.04.

Colicity Inc is a Special Purpose Acquisition Company. It was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kirkland, Washington.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Colicity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colicity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.