Context Capital Management LLC Takes Position in FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTAAU)

Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTAAU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in FTAC Athena Acquisition in the first quarter worth $100,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new stake in FTAC Athena Acquisition in the first quarter worth $101,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FTAC Athena Acquisition in the first quarter worth $100,000. LH Capital Markets LLC bought a new stake in FTAC Athena Acquisition in the first quarter worth $100,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in FTAC Athena Acquisition in the first quarter worth $123,000.

Get FTAC Athena Acquisition alerts:

FTAAU traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.15. The company had a trading volume of 5,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,771. FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.89 and a 52 week high of $10.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.08.

FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to identify technology and financial services technology companies. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Featured Article: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for FTAC Athena Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAC Athena Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.