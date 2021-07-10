Context Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 41,758 Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BENE)

Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BENE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 41,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BENE. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Benessere Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $458,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Benessere Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $4,822,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Benessere Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $503,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Benessere Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $453,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Benessere Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $1,005,000. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BENE remained flat at $$10.02 during midday trading on Friday. 71 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,112. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.00. Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.84 and a 12-month high of $10.43.

Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

