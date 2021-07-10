Context Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 100,000 Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCLEU)

Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCLEU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCLEU. Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new stake in Broadscale Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $991,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Broadscale Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $562,000. BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Broadscale Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $184,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Broadscale Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $2,805,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Broadscale Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $297,000.

Shares of Broadscale Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.99 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 158,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,320. Broadscale Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.98.

Broadscale Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

