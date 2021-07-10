Context Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 397 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSTR. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the first quarter worth about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 57.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MSTR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. William Blair began coverage on MicroStrategy in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $920.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on MicroStrategy from $700.00 to $540.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. MicroStrategy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $441.75.

MicroStrategy stock traded up $10.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $628.66. The stock had a trading volume of 393,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,320. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of -51.28 and a beta of 1.44. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 12 month low of $114.21 and a 12 month high of $1,315.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $555.66.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.73. The company had revenue of $122.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.80 million. MicroStrategy had a positive return on equity of 11.13% and a negative net margin of 24.01%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

