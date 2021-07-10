Pinz Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 16,650 HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 16,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HQY. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in HealthEquity during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Appleton Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the 1st quarter valued at $272,000. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $463,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,564,313.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank Corvino sold 8,935 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total value of $742,498.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,614.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,935 shares of company stock valued at $2,090,939. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HQY shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on HealthEquity from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on HealthEquity from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on HealthEquity from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. HealthEquity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.82.

Shares of HQY stock traded up $1.51 on Friday, reaching $79.24. 362,684 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 705,201. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.82 and a 12-month high of $93.32. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,320.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.00.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 0.60%. The business had revenue of $184.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.07 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

