Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Sells 204,891 Shares of Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC decreased its position in Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,265,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204,891 shares during the quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s holdings in Stoke Therapeutics were worth $49,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 190.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC lifted its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 17,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Stoke Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STOK. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stoke Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

Stoke Therapeutics stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.27. 66,678 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,449. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.10 and a fifty-two week high of $71.58. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.40 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.97.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stoke Therapeutics Profile

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary ribonucleic acid therapeutics platform, Targeted Augmentation of Nuclear Gene Output (TANGO), to design ASOs to upregulate the expression of protein by individual genes in a patient.

