Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Takes Position in New Vista Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:NVSAU)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in New Vista Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:NVSAU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,790,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,879,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in New Vista Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,995,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in New Vista Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $371,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in New Vista Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,074,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in New Vista Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,313,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in New Vista Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $254,000.

Get New Vista Acquisition alerts:

New Vista Acquisition stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.00. 18,865 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,522. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.00. New Vista Acquisition Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $11.65.

New Vista Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for New Vista Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Vista Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.