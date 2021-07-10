Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 25.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 842 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 18.6% in the first quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 141,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,323,000 after buying an additional 22,096 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 127,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,831,000 after acquiring an additional 32,335 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,319,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,193,000 after acquiring an additional 429,492 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,187,000 after acquiring an additional 8,607 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 900,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,746,000 after acquiring an additional 388,677 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $2.77 on Friday, reaching $111.59. 2,502,056 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,451,151. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $65.54 and a one year high of $116.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $112.14.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

