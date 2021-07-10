Chardan Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Chardan Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $115.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $106.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $122.06.

Shares of NASDAQ NTLA opened at $153.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.89. The company has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of -62.19 and a beta of 2.11. Intellia Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $16.54 and a twelve month high of $202.73.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.57 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.89% and a negative net margin of 288.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.63) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 131,926 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.56, for a total value of $11,287,588.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 887,833 shares of company stock valued at $102,364,127. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,271,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,074,000 after buying an additional 218,781 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,324,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,552,000 after buying an additional 203,607 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 2,730.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,757,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,073,000 after buying an additional 1,695,712 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 649.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,139,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,480,000 after purchasing an additional 987,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 18.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,021,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,943,000 after buying an additional 158,696 shares in the last quarter. 91.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

