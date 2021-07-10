Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target Increased to $385.00 by Analysts at MKM Partners

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its target price raised by MKM Partners from $336.00 to $385.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the retailer’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $406.20.

Shares of COST opened at $412.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $182.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale has a 12-month low of $307.00 and a 12-month high of $414.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $386.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale will post 10.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total value of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,509,384.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total value of $1,902,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,645,622.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,730 shares of company stock valued at $5,277,679 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 37.4% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 23.2% during the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 12,593 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth approximately $247,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.0% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,635 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth approximately $1,909,000. 65.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

