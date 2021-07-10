Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Receives $25.40 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.40.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Construction Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Construction Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

In related news, CAO Todd Keith Andrews sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,600 shares in the company, valued at $630,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 46.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Construction Partners by 399.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 33,725 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Construction Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $360,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in Construction Partners by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Construction Partners by 137.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 33,811 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in Construction Partners by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 19,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 7,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROAD traded up $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.77. 108,904 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,171. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Construction Partners has a 52-week low of $15.53 and a 52-week high of $36.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.74.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.14). Construction Partners had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $179.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Construction Partners will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

