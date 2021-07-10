Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Receives $25.40 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.40.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Construction Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Construction Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.
In related news, CAO Todd Keith Andrews sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,600 shares in the company, valued at $630,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 46.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ:ROAD traded up $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.77. 108,904 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,171. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Construction Partners has a 52-week low of $15.53 and a 52-week high of $36.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.74.
Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.14). Construction Partners had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $179.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Construction Partners will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.
Construction Partners Company Profile
Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.
