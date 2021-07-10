Cryptonovae Price Down 7.6% This Week (YAE)

Cryptonovae (CURRENCY:YAE) traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 10th. In the last seven days, Cryptonovae has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Cryptonovae coin can currently be purchased for $0.0393 or 0.00000117 BTC on major exchanges. Cryptonovae has a total market cap of $995,105.38 and approximately $195,837.00 worth of Cryptonovae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002966 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00045340 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.35 or 0.00116683 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.55 or 0.00161771 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,798.04 or 1.00224703 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002819 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.96 or 0.00933979 BTC.

Cryptonovae’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,298,404 coins. Cryptonovae’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_novae . The Reddit community for Cryptonovae is https://reddit.com/r/cryptonovae

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonovae directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptonovae should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptonovae using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

