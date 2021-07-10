Analysts Expect Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Will Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) will report earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cushman & Wakefield’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the highest is $0.25. Cushman & Wakefield posted earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield will report full-year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.34. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cushman & Wakefield.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative return on equity of 17.07% and a negative net margin of 2.32%.

CWK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $16.50 target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.71.

In other news, insider John Forrester sold 21,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total value of $404,670.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,133,490. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO W Brett White sold 60,653 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total value of $1,055,362.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,638,513 shares of company stock worth $67,478,649 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the first quarter valued at about $293,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the first quarter worth about $471,000. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 7,452.7% in the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,132,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,489,000 after buying an additional 1,117,900 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the first quarter worth about $987,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 35.7% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 56,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 14,885 shares during the last quarter. 74.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CWK traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.67. The company had a trading volume of 686,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,023. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.29, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Cushman & Wakefield has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $19.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.16.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

