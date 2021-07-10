Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Price Target Cut to $95.00

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $126.00 to $95.00 in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PSX. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Mizuho raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $87.06.

NYSE PSX opened at $82.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.98, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.69. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $43.27 and a one year high of $94.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.57 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently -404.49%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSX. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 95,441 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,675,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $573,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 43,976 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 13,154 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 119,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,386,000 after purchasing an additional 8,221 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 6,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

