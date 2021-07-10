Andra AP fonden Reduces Stock Position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Andra AP fonden cut its stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden owned 0.11% of Voya Financial worth $8,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Voya Financial in the first quarter worth about $4,053,000. Brown Advisory Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 7.2% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 39,790 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 9.6% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,798 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 11.5% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 313,833 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,972,000 after purchasing an additional 32,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 97.3% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,581 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 13,604 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.93.

In other news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total transaction of $195,750.00. Also, insider Heather H. Lavallee sold 2,889 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $198,069.84. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,889 shares of company stock valued at $588,430. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:VOYA opened at $62.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.17 and a 12 month high of $70.68. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.59.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.62. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $344.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.72%.

Voya Financial Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

