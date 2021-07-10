Ossiam Buys 34,098 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Ossiam lifted its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 104.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,673 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,098 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Usca Ria LLC boosted its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 124,298 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 25,755 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 2.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 149,395 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,539,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 15.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,669,692 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $158,006,000 after purchasing an additional 887,087 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,300,165 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,801,000 after purchasing an additional 367,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 116.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 225,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,343,000 after purchasing an additional 121,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

WMB opened at $26.70 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.09 and a 1-year high of $28.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $32.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.49.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 13.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS. Analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 149.09%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WMB shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Mizuho upped their price target on The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Argus raised The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.92.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

