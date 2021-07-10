Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Makes New Investment in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,080 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,263,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 4,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 132.0% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.5% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 306 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 38.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.52.

In related news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 15,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total value of $2,325,072.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,281,101.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.87, for a total transaction of $1,308,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 195,122 shares in the company, valued at $25,535,616.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 139,047 shares of company stock worth $19,429,106 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $146.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.09, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $141.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.43 and a twelve month high of $148.70.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

